Logistics Giant DP World Replaces Chairman Named In Jeffrey Epstein Documents

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the group chairman and CEO of Dubai-backed port operator DP World, listens during a news conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. ( File/AP )

Cairo: Dubai has announced a new chairman for DP World, one of the world's largest logistics companies, replacing the outgoing head who was named in the Jeffrey Epstein documents.

The announcement by the government's Dubai Media Office did not specifically name Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. However, it said that Essa Kazim was named DP World's chairman and Yuvraj Narayan was named group CEO. Those were positions held by bin Sulayem.

DP World is a logistics giant that runs the Jebel Ali port in Dubai and operates terminals in other ports around the world. It has long been a pillar of the economy of the Middle Eastern city.

The announcement comes a day after financial groups in Canada and the United Kingdom said they've paused future ventures with DP World after newly released emails showed a yearslong friendship between bin Sulayem and Epstein.

The emails — some referencing porn, sexual massages and escorts — surfaced in the cache of Epstein-related documents recently released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Epstein killed himself in jail in 2019 after he was charged with sex trafficking. The emails do not appear to implicate bin Sulayem in Epstein's alleged crimes. DP World did not respond to request for comment.