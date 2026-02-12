ETV Bharat / business

Loan recovery tightening: RBI proposes mandatory agent training, call recordings

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Thursday came out with draft rules governing banks' engagement of loan recovery systems, mandating training for agents and also recordings of all calls.

A bank must ensure that all phone calls made to a borrower by an agent are recorded, the RBI said, stressing that an agent interacts with a borrower in a "civil manner".

The proposed guidelines ask banks to put in place guidelines on the subject, and also ensure that customer information resting with the agents or employees is not misused.

"An employee/recovery agent shall interact with the borrower in a civil manner. Further, he / she shall maintain decency and decorum during visits to the borrower's place for collection / recovery of loan dues," the RBI said.

The RBI is also mulling to make it compulsory for the recovery agents to undergo the 'debt recovery training' conducted by the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF).