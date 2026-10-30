ETV Bharat / business

Living Alone In Old Age? Government Offers Healthcare, Accommodation And Other Support Under AVYAY

New Delhi: The Atal Vayo Abhyudaya Yojana (AVAYby the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment aims to provide a comprehensive support system for senior citizens. The scheme ensures facilities like healthcare, care, assistive devices, and social support for the elderly population.

The government maintains that as the country witnesses a steady rise in its elderly population, making healthy, secure and dignified ageing an important public policy priority.

The central government-sponsored scheme's primary objective is to help the elderly lead healthy, safe, dignified, and active lives. To achieve this, facilities such as housing, food, health services, physiotherapy, recreation, and community-based care are promoted, especially to those who lack adequate family or social support.

According to data made available by the government, the number of elderly persons increased from 1.98 crore in 1951 to 7.6 crore in 2001, and 10.38 crore in 2011. The country’s elderly population is projected to reach 23 crores by 2036. With increasing age, the majority of people experience difficulties in mobility, vision, hearing, or performing daily tasks. Numerous seniors face extreme difficulties because their family members live in other cities for work, making care difficult.

Under the Atal Vayo Abhyudaya Yojana, the government provides residential facilities, healthcare services, assistive devices, and caregiver training. The eligible elders are provided with accommodation, food, and healthcare in aided institutions. Many benefits are provided to the needy through government-aided institutions, camps, and related programs.

The Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) is tasked with conducting timely field inspections to verify the authenticity and proper functioning of projects under the Integrated Programme for Senior Citizens (IPSrC).

Registered NGOs must submit periodic progress reports, Utilisation Certificates (UCs), and audited financial statements. The government has launched the E-anudaan portal to monitor the work, and implementing agencies must use cloud-based contactless biometric attendance systems mapped to the residents. According to the ministry’s instructions, the institutions must provide live CCTV feeds on their websites or the portal to ensure transparency.

The Government has established a National Helpline for Senior Citizens, called Elderline (Helpline Number: 14567). Senior citizens can call this number to get timely support, free information, guidance and emotional support.

The helpline aims to redress all kinds of grievances, with the service coordinating directly with district authorities and NGOs to resolve issues on the ground.

Integrated Programme for Senior Citizens

The Integrated Programme for Senior Citizens (IPSrC) is implemented under the scheme. The IPSrC serves as the primary implementation arm, providing grants-in-aid directly to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Panchayati Raj Institutions, and local bodies to develop senior care facilities, run and maintain old age homes, mobile medical units, physiotherapy clinics, and regional resource and training centres.

This program supports facilities such as senior citizen homes, continuing care centers, mobile medical units, physiotherapy clinics, and training centers. According to available information, 764 senior citizen homes, 13 continuing care homes, 17 mobile medical units, and three physiotherapy clinics are receiving support under this program. These facilities aim to help senior citizens who need safe living, regular care, or health support.

Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana

The Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY), launched in 2017, was subsumed under the Atal Vayo Abhyudaya Yojana. The scheme enables eligible senior citizens to receive assistive devices such as walking aids, hearing aids, and other aids. Special camps and Pradhan Mantri Divyang Vayoshri Kendras are used to distribute these devices. According to available data, approximately 55.88 lakh assistive devices have been provided to over 10.45 lakh senior citizens through this program.

State Action Plan for Senior Citizens (SAPSrC)

To assist senior citizens living in hilly areas, rural areas, and large cities, the central government provides grants to State and Union Territory governments to create a pool of trained geriatric caregivers, conduct special cataract surgery drives, and implement other state-specific welfare initiatives.