Monetory Policy Committee Decision Highlights | Amid West Asia Crisis, RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%, Cuts GDP Growth Forecast To 6.6% From 6.9%

Monetory Policy Committee Decision LIVE | RBI Hikes Equity Investment Limits For NRIs, OCIs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday announced that the limits for investment by NRIs and OCIs in equity instruments traded on the stock market without SEBI registration are being increased. Further, the same facility is being extended to all individual Persons Resident Outside India (PROIs) at par with NRIs and OCIs, he remarked during his speech after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

“Third, a facility of concessional forex swap will be provided till 30th September 2026 to incentivise ECBs by PSUs. Fourth, a similar facility for bearing the full hedging cost shall be provided till 30th September 2026 to AD banks for raising fresh 3–5-year FCNR (B) deposits,” the Governor informed. To attract foreign capital, for government securities under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), “we are expanding the universe of ‘specified securities’ by including all new issuances of 15-, 30- and 40-year tenor G-secs”.

“In addition, limits pertaining to short-term investment, concentration and individual securities on FPI investment under the General Route are being removed. These measures, along with the tax benefits provided by the government this morning, should help attract foreign capital for government borrowing,” said Malhotra.