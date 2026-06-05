Monetory Policy Committee Decision Highlights | Amid West Asia Crisis, RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%, Cuts GDP Growth Forecast To 6.6% From 6.9%
Published : June 5, 2026 at 9:29 AM IST|
Updated : June 5, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
The Reserve Bank on Friday kept interest rates unchanged for the second time in a row as it weighed the impact of rising energy prices and supply disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis.
The policy decision comes amid a three-month-long conflict in West Asia that has disrupted energy supplies, leading to a surge in crude oil prices and creating fiscal and inflationary pressures for import-dependent countries like India. Announcing the second bi-monthly monetary policy for the current fiscal, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has unanimously decided to retain the short-term lending rate or repo rate at 5.25 per cent with a neutral stance.
The interest rate pause comes even as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) based headline retail inflation has moved closer to the RBI's medium-term target of 4 per cent at 3.48 per cent in April. Moreover, there is fear of inflation further inching up due to the expected weak monsoon and fuel price rise in the coming months.
LIVE FEED
Monetory Policy Committee Decision LIVE | Proposal Under Consideration: RBI Governor On Polymer Currency Notes
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday said the proposal to roll out polymer currency notes is under consideration.
Monetory Policy Committee Decision LIVE | India’s Macroeconomic Situation Remains Stable And Healthy: RBI Guv Malhotra
India is not alone in the global shock; all economies are impacted. We are comparatively more resilient. India’s macroeconomic situation remains stable and healthy. The banks are strong and corporate balance sheets are healthy, said RBI Guv Malhotra.
Monetory Policy Committee Decision LIVE | No Proposal For Any Gold Monetisation Scheme: RBI Guv
There is no proposal to consider any gold monetisation scheme, said RBI Governor Malhotra.
Monetory Policy Committee Decision LIVE | Inflation Target Not In Abeyance: Sanjay Malhotra
The inflation target is not in abeyance. The 4% inflation target is sacrosanct, said RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. The target is to be met over a period of time, he said. “It is not advisable to act on every small, large deviation... While the target is 4%, there can be fluctuations around that. Inflation is getting generalised, we will be watchful”
Monetory Policy Committee Decision LIVE | Indian Rupee Not Undervalued: RBI Governor
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that the Indian rupee is not undervalued. In the post-policy presser, the governor clarified that the domestic currency may be undervalued on some accounts but clarified he might have stated that the currency could not be overvalued.
Monetory Policy Committee Decision LIVE | Hopeful Of Reasonable And Healthy Dollar Inflows: RBI Guv
We are hopeful of reasonable and healthy dollar inflows. We are not targeting any particular number… We expect a reasonable quantum of flows through ECBs, and other measures announced today, said RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra while addressing the media after the MPC policy announcement.
Monetory Policy Committee Decision LIVE | RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Addresses Media
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is addressing a press conference following the announcement of decisions of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting. The Reserve Bank on Friday kept interest rates unchanged for the second time in a row as it weighed the impact of rising energy prices and supply disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis.
Monetory Policy Committee Decision LIVE | RBI Hikes Equity Investment Limits For NRIs, OCIs
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday announced that the limits for investment by NRIs and OCIs in equity instruments traded on the stock market without SEBI registration are being increased. Further, the same facility is being extended to all individual Persons Resident Outside India (PROIs) at par with NRIs and OCIs, he remarked during his speech after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.
“Third, a facility of concessional forex swap will be provided till 30th September 2026 to incentivise ECBs by PSUs. Fourth, a similar facility for bearing the full hedging cost shall be provided till 30th September 2026 to AD banks for raising fresh 3–5-year FCNR (B) deposits,” the Governor informed. To attract foreign capital, for government securities under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), “we are expanding the universe of ‘specified securities’ by including all new issuances of 15-, 30- and 40-year tenor G-secs”.
“In addition, limits pertaining to short-term investment, concentration and individual securities on FPI investment under the General Route are being removed. These measures, along with the tax benefits provided by the government this morning, should help attract foreign capital for government borrowing,” said Malhotra.
Monetory Policy Committee Decision LIVE | Rupee rises 50 paise to 95.24 against US dollar
The rupee appreciated 50 paise to 95.24 against the US dollar on Friday after the RBI liberalised norms for FPI investment in government securities. Forex traders said the announcements in the RBI policy boosted investor sentiments after the apex bank asserted that the country's forex reserves provide a sufficient buffer against external shocks.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.72, then touched 95.24 in intraday trade, registering a rise of 50 paise from its previous close. On Thursday, the rupee rose 2 paise to settle at 95.74 against the US dollar. The Reserve Bank on Friday expectedly kept interest rates unchanged for the second time in a row as it weighed the impact of rising energy prices and supply disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis.
Monetory Policy Committee Decision LIVE | RBI Projects Hike in FY27 Consumer Price Index Inflation at 5.1% Amid Elevated Global Crude Prices
India's headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is projected at 5.1 per cent for the financial year 2026-27, marking an upward revision of approximately 50 basis points from earlier estimates. The revised trajectory comes on the back of rising global crude oil prices and escalating industrial input costs, which are expected to exert upward pressure on domestic consumer prices in the coming months.
According to the Monetary Policy Statement by Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, RBI, the domestic inflation trajectory faces immediate pressure from the energy sector. International crude oil prices for the Indian basket averaged around USD 110 per barrel over the past two months, significantly exceeding the USD 85 per barrel baseline assumed during the previous policy review.
"CPI inflation for this year now is projected to be at 5.1%, about 50 basis points more than earlier projected, with Q1 at 4.2%, Q2 at 5.1%, Q3 at 5.9% and Q4 at 5.4%," Malhotra stated. "Core inflation is projected at 4.7% for this year," he said.
RBI's MPC meet outcome shows an upward revision in inflation projections for FY27 compared to the last meeting. For Q1FY27, the inflation projection has been raised from the previous 4 per cent, while Q2FY27 sees a notable jump from 4.4 per cent.
Monetory Policy Committee Decision LIVE | Forex Reserves Provide Strong Buffer Against External Shocks: RBI Guv
While our foreign exchange reserves provide a strong buffer against external shocks, we have a broad range of regulatory and market-based instruments to respond effectively as may be required. In this regard, we remain vigilant and are fully prepared to do whatever it takes to preserve orderly market conditions, said RBI Governor.
Monetory Policy Committee Decision LIVE | RBI Decides To Keep Policy Rate Unchanged At 5.25 Pc Amid West Asia Crisis
The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for the second time in a row at 5.25 per cent, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday, citing heightened global uncertainties.
The policy decision comes amid a three-month-long conflict in West Asia that has disrupted energy supplies, leading to a surge in crude oil prices, and created fiscal and inflationary pressures for import-dependent countries like India.
Announcing the second bi-monthly monetary policy of the current fiscal, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the MPC unanimously decided in favour of the status quo on the policy interest rate with a neutral stance. Read more...
Monetory Policy Committee Decision LIVE | RBI Raises FY27 Inflation Forecast To 5.1%
CPI inflation for FY27 is projected at 5.1%, up about 50 basis points from the earlier projection, according to the RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra
Quarter-wise projections:
- Q1: 4.2%
- Q2: 5.1%
- Q3: 5.9%
- Q4: 5.4%
Monetory Policy Committee Decision LIVE | RBI GDP Forecast To 6.6% From 6.9% Earlier.
RBI cuts FY27 real GDP forecast to 6.6% from 6.9% earlier, says Sanjay Malhotra
Apr-Jun GDP growth at 6.6% from 6.8% earlier
July-Sept GDP forecast revised to 6.3% from 6.7% earlier
Oct-Dec GDP growth forecast revised to 6.5% from 7% earlier
Jan-March 2027 growth forecast revised t0 6.8% from 7.2% earlier
Monetory Policy Committee Decision LIVE | CPI Remains Below Target,' says RBI
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that consumer price inflation (CPI) has remained below the central bank’s target despite global shocks and external uncertainties. He added that the robust performance of the manufacturing and services sectors has been a key driver of economic growth from the supply side.
RBI Monetory Policy Committee Decision LIVE | Confident To Withstand Shocks With Minimum Pain: RBI Guv
We remain confident to withstand shocks with minimum pain amid heightened global uncertainties, said RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. India's domestic economic activities largely remain steady, he added.
RBI Monetory Policy Committee Decision LIVE | RBI Keeps Repo Rate Uchanged At 5.25%
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, according to Governor Sanjay Malhotra. MPC unanimously decided in favour of status quo on policy interest rate with a neutral stance, said the RBI Governor
RBI Monetory Policy Committee Decision LIVE | Sanjay Malhotra begins MPC statement announcement
The global economy has been shaped by uncertainties, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday, adding that the Indian economy entered this turbulence with much better fundamentals than before.
RBI Monetory Policy Committee Decision LIVE | RBI Governor To Announce Interest Rate Decision
Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday will announce the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) amid expectations that the key interest rate will be left unchanged at 5.25 per cent, as the central bank adopts a cautious approach in view of the West Asia conflict posing challenges for inflation as well as economic growth.
The six-member MPC started its three-day deliberations on Wednesday. Chaired by Malhotra, other MPC members are Nagesh Kumar (Director and Chief Executive, ISID), Saugata Bhattacharya (Economist), Ram Singh (Director, Delhi School of Economics), Poonam Gupta (Deputy Governor, RBI), and Indranil Bhattacharyya (Executive Director, RBI).
RBI Monetory Policy Committee Decision LIVE | RBI Set to Announce Repo Rate Decision Today; What to Expect
Experts largely anticipate a status quo on rates, though they expect the central bank to retain a cautious tone in its forward guidance as global uncertainties continue to weigh on India’s macroeconomic outlook. Economists broadly expect the central bank to remain in a holding pattern in the near term.
Gita Gopinath, former Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), recently told ANI that the RBI is balancing inflation risks arising from higher oil prices and currency depreciation against signs of softer economic activity. According to Gopinath, the central bank is likely to remain on hold in the near term and continue with a data-dependent approach before taking any future policy action. A report by Bank of Baroda also expects the RBI to maintain the status quo on rates, stating that the impact of the ongoing crisis in West Asia on economic growth remains difficult to assess.
According to HSBC chief India economist Pranjul Bhandari, while the RBI is likely to maintain the status quo on rates, a gradual tightening bias could emerge over time. She noted that markets are currently pricing in around two rate cuts beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026, rather than an aggressive tightening cycle. Bhandari added that the RBI’s updated projections will be closely watched for its assessment of the ongoing energy shock, particularly whether it revises its crude oil assumption upward from earlier levels of around $85 per barrel.