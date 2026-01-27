India-EU Free Trade Agreement Live Updates | PM Modi Hosts EU Chief, European Council President For Summit Talks
Published : January 27, 2026 at 11:07 AM IST|
Updated : January 27, 2026 at 12:02 PM IST
All eyes are on New Delhi today as India and the European Union (EU) announce the conclusion of negotiations for a landmark trade deal, firm up a strategic defence pact and unveil a broader vision to navigate the geopolitical turbulence and trade disruptions.
On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa for summit talks against the backdrop of new fissures in ties between Europe and the US. The European Commission acts as the EU's independent executive arm, responsible for proposing laws and managing day-to-day business. The European Council is a separate top-level institution composed of EU heads of state that sets the overall political direction.
Ahead of the meeting, PM Modi said manufacturing will get a "huge boost" from the trade deal as the FTA will "boost the confidence of every investor and businessman to invest in India..."
The long-awaited India-EU free trade agreement, billed as "mother of all deals", is expected to significantly expand the overall trajectory of two-way engagement as it will open up new opportunity for cooperation in diverse areas.
The EU and India had first launched negotiations for the free trade agreement in 2007, before the talks were suspended in 2013 due to a gap in ambition. The negotiations were relaunched in June 2022.
Following the summit talks, the two sides will announce the conclusion of the negotiations for the FTA and it may take at least six months to formally sign the deal as it will require legal scrubbing by both sides.
Costa and von der Leyen graced the 77th Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path as chief guests on Monday. "A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure. And we all benefit," Von der Leyen said ahead of the summit. The world has been witnessing new geopolitical upheavals triggered largely by Washington's policies on trade and security.
On Monday, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that India and the EU have successfully concluded official-level negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement (FTA). "Official-level negotiations are being concluded and both sides are all set to announce the successful conclusion of FTA talks on 27th January, Tuesday," the Commerce Secretary said.
He said the trade deal from the Indian perspective is balanced and forward-looking, which will help in better economic integration of India with the EU. Further, it will propel trade and investments in both economies, he said. "Negotiations have been successfully concluded. The deal has been finalised," Agrawal said.
The EU, as a bloc, is India's largest trading partner in goods. For the financial year 2024-25, India's total trade in goods with the EU was worth about USD 136 billion, with exports around USD 76 billion and imports at USD 60 billion. The broad focus of the summit will be on trade, defence and security, climate change, critical technologies and strengthening the rules-based global order, PTI reported, quoting officials.
Besides firming up the free trade agreement, the two sides are set to unveil a defence framework pact and a strategic agenda. India and the European Union have been strategic partners since 2004. The proposed Security and Defence Partnership (SDP) will facilitate deeper defence and security cooperation between the two sides, officials said. The SDP will bring interoperability in the defence domain and will open up avenues for Indian firms to participate in the EU's SAFE (Security Action for Europe) programme.
The SAFE is the EU's Euro 150 billion financial instrument designed to provide financial support to member states to speed up defence readiness. At the summit, India and the EU are also set to launch the negotiations for a Security of Information Agreement (SOIA). The SOIA is expected to boost industrial defence cooperation between the two sides.
The two sides are also set to ink an agreement on facilitating the mobility of Indian workers to Europe. It will provide a framework for advancing mobility initiatives by EU member states with India.
LIVE FEED
India-EU Free Trade Agreement Live Upates: PM Modi Hosts European Council, European Commission Presidents
President of the European Council, António Luís Santos da Costa and President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday. PM Modi hosted Leyen and Costa for summit talks against the backdrop of India and EU FTA talks being concluded.
President of the European Council, António Luís Santos da Costa and President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen, meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in Delhi

India-EU Free Trade Agreement Live Upates: Signing of Security and Defence Partnership A Milestone, Says Kaja Kallas
Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, on Tuesday said the signing of the security and defence partnership between India and the European Union was a "milestone" that both parties can build on.
Kallas made the remarks as she led a delegation of the European Union in a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. "Thank you very much for welcoming us and yesterday, Republic Day was quite an experience. Thank you for that as well...It was a proud moment to see that our operations were also a part of this parade. It shows how we have been able to work together. The signing of the Security and Defence Partnership is a milestone, and we can build on that. There is so much more we can work together on in the multilateral fora, as well as bilaterally, to further develop defence cooperation. I really look forward to our discussions today and further cooperation in the future," she said.
Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas says, "Thank you very much for welcoming us and yesterday, Republic Day was quite an experience. Thank you for that as well...It was a proud moment to see that our operations were also a part of this parade.
India-EU Free Trade Agreement Live | Technology, Defence Deal Brings Both Sides Closer Amid Complex Global Environment: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the signing of the technology and defence partnership between India and the European Union marks a significant step in bringing the two sides closer amid a complex global environment.
Addressing the EU delegation led by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, at Raksha Mantralaya, South Block, Singh welcomed the EU leaders' visit and emphasised that the partnership reflects the trust between India and the EU and will strengthen cooperation in economic, defence, and people-to-people connections.
"The signing of the technology and defence partnership between India and the European Union is a reflection of this trust in action, and it brings us together in an increasingly complex global environment. I hope the increased momentum of the India-EU partnership in economic, defence, and people-to-people connect will bring the two ancient civilisations much closer," he said. Read More...
'India-EU Defence Deal Brings Both Sides Closer Amid Complex Global Environment': Rajnath
India-EU Free Trade Agreement Live Updates | Will Boost Confidence Of Every Investor To Invest In India: PM Modi
Hailing the successful conclusion of official-level negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement between India and the EU, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said manufacturing will get a huge boost from the trade deal as the FTA will boost the confidence of every investor and businessman to invest in India..."
Speaking during the inauguration of India Energy Week via video conferencing, PM said, "Yesterday, a big agreement was signed between the European Union and India. People are calling this the mother of all deals. This agreement will bring major opportunities for the public in India and Europe. This is a perfect example of a partnership between two major economies of the world...This agreement represents 25 per cent of the global GDP and 1/3rd of global trade."
The agreement, he said, empowers India's and the EU's shared commitment towards democracy and the rule of law. "This Free Trade Agreement with the European Union will also complement Britain and EFTA's agreements...I congratulate the people of the nation for this," the PM said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...Manufacturing will get a huge boost from this trade deal with the EU, and the services sector will also expand. The Free Trade Agreement will boost the confidence of every investor and businessman to invest in India..."
