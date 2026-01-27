India-EU Free Trade Agreement Live Updates | PM Modi Hosts EU Chief, European Council President For Summit Talks

India-EU Free Trade Agreement Live Upates: Signing of Security and Defence Partnership A Milestone, Says Kaja Kallas

Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, on Tuesday said the signing of the security and defence partnership between India and the European Union was a "milestone" that both parties can build on.

Kallas made the remarks as she led a delegation of the European Union in a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. "Thank you very much for welcoming us and yesterday, Republic Day was quite an experience. Thank you for that as well...It was a proud moment to see that our operations were also a part of this parade. It shows how we have been able to work together. The signing of the Security and Defence Partnership is a milestone, and we can build on that. There is so much more we can work together on in the multilateral fora, as well as bilaterally, to further develop defence cooperation. I really look forward to our discussions today and further cooperation in the future," she said.