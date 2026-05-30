ETV Bharat / business

Likely Moderation In Economic Activity; Near-Term Growth Outlook Shows Cautious Resilience: FinMin

New Delhi: With forecasts pointing to a below-normal monsoon and a likely moderation in economic activity, overall consumption demand may face headwinds in the coming months, and the near-term outlook for the Indian economy is one of cautious resilience, the finance ministry said in a report on Saturday.

However, domestic fundamentals remain broadly intact, manufacturing and services PMIs are in expansionary territory, the labour market is stable, and foreign exchange reserves provide meaningful insulation against external shocks, the finance ministry said in its latest Monthly Economic Review.

At the same time, it said, the global environment has become materially more challenging since the onset of the West Asia conflict, with elevated crude prices, tightening financial conditions, and weakening growth momentum across major economies posing headwinds that India cannot fully insulate itself from.

The West Asia conflict has emerged as a major shock to the already fragile global recovery, with its effects increasingly visible across energy markets, supply chains, trade routes and global financial conditions.

Elevated energy, transportation and logistics costs have revived inflationary pressures and renewed stagflation concerns across major economies, it said. Confronted with these pressures, major central banks are expected to maintain restrictive monetary policy stances for longer than previously anticipated, pushing sovereign bond yields in advanced economies to multi-year highs, it said.

Across emerging markets, the impact remains uneven; energy-importing economies face mounting pressures from currency depreciation, capital outflows, and higher import bills, while commodity exporters remain relatively better positioned, it said.

The report said the Indian economy maintained its growth momentum in April 2026, with E-way bill generation, PMI indices and electricity consumption remaining in expansionary territory.

However, the moderation in the Eight Core Industries Index and fuel consumption signals that global headwinds are gradually finding their way into select segments of domestic activity, it said.