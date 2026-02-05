ETV Bharat / business

LIC Q3 Profit Rises 17 Per Cent To Rs 12,958 Crore

New Delhi: State-owned life insurer LIC on Thursday reported a 17 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 12,958 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025. The country's biggest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), earned a net profit of Rs 11,056 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the net premium income of the insurer rose to Rs 1,25,613 crore from Rs 1,06,891 crore in the same period a year ago, LIC said in a regulatory filing. The total income also improved to Rs 2,33,984 crore in the latest December quarter compared to Rs 2,01,994 crore in the same period a year ago.