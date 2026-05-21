LIC Q4 Profit Jumps 23 Pc To Rs 23,420 Crore
The total income of LIC rose to Rs 2,53,592 crore from Rs 2,22,805 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal year
By PTI
Published : May 21, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday posted a 23 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 23,420 crore in the March quarter. The country's biggest insurer had earned a profit of Rs 19,013 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.
The total income of the insurer during the reporting quarter rose to Rs 2,53,592 crore from Rs 2,22,805 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal year, LIC said in a regulatory filing.
LIC's income from first-year premium also improved to Rs 12,970 crore in the latest January-March quarter against Rs 11,069 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal year.
Income from renewal premiums in the reporting period increased to Rs 81,933 crore compared to Rs 79,138 crore a year ago. During the entire financial year ended March 2026, the insurer earned a profit of Rs 57,419 crore as compared to Rs 48,151 crore in the previous fiscal year, registering a growth of 19 per cent.
Total income during the financial year rose to Rs 9,73,288 crore as against Rs 8,84,148 crore in the previous financial year. The board of the insurance company recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of Rs 10 each (equivalent to Rs 20 per equity share pre-bonus issue basis) for 2025-26, subject to approval of shareholders, it said.
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