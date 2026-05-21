ETV Bharat / business

LIC Q4 Profit Jumps 23 Pc To Rs 23,420 Crore

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday posted a 23 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 23,420 crore in the March quarter. The country's biggest insurer had earned a profit of Rs 19,013 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

The total income of the insurer during the reporting quarter rose to Rs 2,53,592 crore from Rs 2,22,805 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal year, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

LIC's income from first-year premium also improved to Rs 12,970 crore in the latest January-March quarter against Rs 11,069 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal year.