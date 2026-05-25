ETV Bharat / business

LIC Hikes Stake In Central Bank Of India To 6.06 Pc

New Delhi: State-owned insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has hiked its stake in Central Bank of India to 6.06 per cent, from 3.16 per cent earlier.

In a disclosure to stock exchanges, the Central Bank of India said LIC has bought 26.26 crore shares or 2.901 per cent in the public sector lender via market purchase on May 22.