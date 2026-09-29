ETV Bharat / business

Gold Slips Below Rs 1.5 Lakh Per 10 Grams In Delhi, First Time In 2 Months

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By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Gold prices on Tuesday slipped below Rs 1.50 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital for the first time in two months, falling by Rs 1,400 amid bearish local demand and a soaring US dollar.

Falling for the second day, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity traded lower by Rs 1,400 at Rs 1,48,600 per 10 grams, inclusive of all taxes, according to local traders. The precious metal traded at Rs 1.50 lakh per 10 grams on Monday. Gold was last quoted around these levels on July 31, when it stood at Rs 1,48,300 per 10 grams. Silver, however, remained unchanged at Rs 2.32 lakh per kilogram, inclusive of all taxes. The white metal had fallen Rs 5,000 in the previous session from Friday's closing level of Rs 2.37 lakh per kg. "Gold experienced a sharp correction in September, dipping below Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 grams due to significant global pressures," said Pinky Yadav, Commodity Fundamental Analyst at Choice Broking.