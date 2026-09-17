ETV Bharat / business

Gold Falls Rs 600 On Weak Domestic Demand

New Delhi: Gold prices fell by Rs 600 to Rs 1.55 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday as weak domestic demand weighed on the precious metal. The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,55,600 per 10 grams on Wednesday.

Silver, however, held steady at Rs 2.42 lakh per kilogram, inclusive of all taxes, according to local traders. Traders said weak demand in the domestic market weighed on gold prices.

"Gold edged lower on Thursday, tracking overnight weakness in international markets after the Federal Reserve delivered a hawkish policy message," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

The US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.75-4 per cent, as widely expected, marking its first rate increase in three years. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's emphasis on persistent inflationary pressures, along with stronger-than-expected August core inflation, reinforced expectations that monetary policy could remain restrictive.

However, bullion found some support in global markets on Thursday as Treasury yields, crude oil prices and the dollar index pulled back slightly. Spot gold rose USD 52.85, or 1.24 per cent, to USD 4,317.11 per ounce, while silver gained nearly 2 per cent to USD 64.06 an ounce.