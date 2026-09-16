ETV Bharat / business

Gold Rebounds Rs 1,200 As Bargain Buying, Easing Crude Oil Prices Lift Sentiment

New Delhi: Gold prices snapped a three-session losing streak on Wednesday, rising Rs 1,200 to Rs 1.55 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital as bargain buying by traders and easing crude oil prices boosted sentiment towards bullion.

The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity appreciated by Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,55,600 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Tuesday's closing level of Rs 1,54,400 per 10 grams, according to local traders.

Silver also bounced back after holding steady for two straight sessions, surging Rs 7,400 to Rs 2.42 lakh per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) against the previous close of Rs 2,34,600 per kg.

Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday as traders resorted to bargain buying after three consecutive sessions of losses, Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.