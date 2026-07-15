ETV Bharat / business

Gold Trades Flat At Rs 1.46 Lakh/10 Grams; Silver Slips Rs 100

FILE - People buys gold ornaments and jewellery at a jewellery shop in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: Gold prices remained flat at Rs 1.46 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday, while silver slipped for the third straight session, weighed down by subdued local demand.

The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity was unchanged from the previous day's rate at Rs 1,46,300 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes), according to the All India Sarafa Association.