Gold Trades Flat At Rs 1.46 Lakh/10 Grams; Silver Slips Rs 100
In the international markets, spot gold slipped USD 23.30 to USD 4,029.66 per ounce, and silver traded nearly 1% lower at USD 58.26 per ounce.
By PTI
Published : July 15, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Gold prices remained flat at Rs 1.46 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday, while silver slipped for the third straight session, weighed down by subdued local demand.
The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity was unchanged from the previous day's rate at Rs 1,46,300 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes), according to the All India Sarafa Association.
However, silver fell Rs 100 to Rs 2,26,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) from Tuesday's closing level of Rs 2,26,100 per kg. Traders said muted buying by jewellers and industrial users kept bullion prices range-bound in the domestic market.
In the international markets, spot gold slipped USD 23.30, or 0.57 per cent, to USD 4,029.66 per ounce, and silver traded nearly 1 per cent lower at USD 58.26 per ounce.