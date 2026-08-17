ETV Bharat / business

Gold Rebounds Rs 600 To Rs 1.56 Lakh/10 Grams As Weak US Dollar Breathes Life Into Bullion

New Delhi: Gold prices rebounded by Rs 600 to Rs 1,56,800 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday as a weak US dollar and firm global trends breathed fresh life into bullion demand. The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,56,200 per 10 grams on Friday.

However, silver remained flat at Rs 2,40,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) for the second straight session, according to local traders.

“Gold advanced on Monday, supported by a softer dollar and easing expectations for aggressive Federal Reserve tightening following a series of weaker US economic indicators,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Moderate US inflation data last week, along with softer employment and retail sales figures, reduced expectations of further monetary policy tightening and kept the dollar under pressure, improving demand for precious metals, he added.

The recovery extended to the international markets, with spot gold trading 0.48 per cent higher at USD 4,397.59 per ounce. Silver rose more than 1 per cent to USD 65.58 per ounce.