ETV Bharat / business

Gold Falls For Second Day To Rs 1.56 lakh/10 Grams As Profit-Taking Weighs

New Delhi: Gold prices fell for the second straight session on Friday, declining Rs 800 to Rs 1,56,200 per 10 grams in the national capital as profit-booking and weak global cues weighed on bullion.

The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,57,000 per 10 grams on Thursday. Silver, however, remained unchanged at Rs 2,40,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes), according to local traders.

"Gold pulled back on Friday amid weaker global cues, with spot yellow metal edging lower despite softer-than-expected US producer-price data," said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities.

The decline was largely driven by profit-taking after the recent rally, while investors remained cautious about adding fresh positions at elevated levels, he added. In the international markets, spot gold was trading marginally lower at USD 4,351.01 per ounce, while silver rose 0.33 per cent to USD 64.68 per ounce.