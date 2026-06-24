ETV Bharat / business

Gold Declines Rs 1,200 In Delhi, Silver Drops Rs 4,000

New Delhi: Gold prices declined by Rs 1,200 to Rs 1.48 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday, and silver dropped by Rs 4,000, as the US dollar gained strength amid weak global trends. According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity decreased by Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,48,100 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Tuesday's closing level of Rs 1,49,300.

Silver also extended its downward trend for the second straight day, falling Rs 4,000 to Rs 2,31,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). It had settled at Rs 2,35,000 per kg in the previous session after plunging Rs 10,500, its steepest fall in over two weeks.

Analysts said the latest losses have pushed the white metal prices to levels last seen in early April, when the metal traded at Rs 2.37 lakh per kg, as traders continue to favour dollar-denominated assets.

"Gold prices extended their decline on Wednesday, as a powerful rally in the US dollar and growing expectations of tighter monetary policy continued to pressure precious metals," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, spot gold slipped by USD 52.01, or 1.3 per cent, to USD 4,058.10 per ounce, while silver fell nearly 2 per cent at USD 60.48 per ounce.