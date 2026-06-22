ETV Bharat / business

Gold, Silver Rebound As Weak Rupee, Global Rally Revive Bullion Demand

New Delhi: Precious metals staged a recovery in the national capital on Monday, with gold rising Rs 1,700 to Rs 1.52 lakh per 10 grams, while silver rebounded by Rs 4,800, driven by gains in global markets and depreciation in the rupee.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity ended its four-day losing streak and ended at Rs 1,52,300 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes), climbing Rs 1,700 from Friday's closing level of Rs 1,50,600 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped Rs 4,800 to Rs 2,45,500 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). In the previous session, the white metal settled at Rs 2,40,700 per kg, down by Rs 8,040. Traders said depreciation in the rupee and strength in overseas markets revived demand for bullion after a sharp correction last week.

"Gold prices edged higher on Monday as investors balanced improving geopolitical sentiment against expectations of a prolonged period of higher US interest rates," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.