ETV Bharat / business

Gold Rebounds Rs 3,000 To Rs 1.47 Lakh/10g As Weak US Dollar Revives Bullion Demand

New Delhi: Gold prices rebounded by Rs 3,000 to Rs 1.47 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday as firm trends in the international markets and a weak US dollar revived demand for the precious metal.

Halting a two-day slide, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity climbed Rs 3,000 to Rs 1,47,500 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Wednesday's closing level of Rs 1,44,500 per 10 grams, according to local traders.

Silver continued its upward trajectory for the third consecutive session, rising Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,40,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). The white metal settled at Rs 2,35,000 per kg in the preceding session.

Traders said gold recovered after two sessions of losses following a rally in the overseas markets, while silver continued to gain on sustained industrial and investment demand.

"Gold prices edged higher on Thursday after US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh struck a less hawkish tone than markets had anticipated, easing concerns over an imminent interest rate hike," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Globally, spot gold gained USD 38.75, or 1 per cent, to USD 4,070.04 per ounce, and silver rose 1.3 per cent to USD 59.89 per ounce.