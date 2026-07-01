ETV Bharat / business

Gold Declines Rs 1,300 To Rs 1.44 Lakh/10g In Delhi

New Delhi: Gold prices declined by Rs 1,300 to Rs 1.44 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday, as weak global market trends and a strong US dollar weighed on the precious metal. According to local marketmen, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity extended losses for the second straight session, depreciating Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,44,500 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). It had closed at Rs 1,45,800 per 10 grams on Tuesday.

Silver, however, continued its upward momentum for the second straight day, climbing Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,35,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). The white metal had settled at Rs 2,30,000 per kg in the preceding session.