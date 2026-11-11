ETV Bharat / business

Gold Falls Rs 800 To Rs 1.45 Lakh/10 Grams In Delhi; Silver Tumbles Rs 5,000

FILE - A saleswoman displays gold jewellery at a shop in Agartala ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Gold prices fell for the second straight session, declining Rs 800 to Rs 1.45 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday, as thin trading activity during the Diwali holiday weighed on the precious metal.

The 99.9 per cent pure yellow metal depreciated Rs 800 to Rs 1,45,600 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Tuesday's close of Rs 1,46,400 per 10 grams, according to local traders.

Silver also joined the decline after holding steady for two sessions, with prices tumbling Rs 5,000 to Rs 1,87,500 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) from the previous close of Rs 1,92,500 per kg. "Gold prices declined on Wednesday, tracking weakness in subdued domestic trading activity amid the Diwali holiday period, which weighed on prices, with several local markets remaining closed," said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst -- Commodities at HDFC Securities. The outlook for precious metals also remained clouded by persistent inflation and hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve, which could keep the dollar and Treasury yields elevated, limiting gold's recovery prospects, Gandhi said.