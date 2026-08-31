ETV Bharat / business

Gold Extends Losing Streak To 4th Session; Falls Rs 1,500 To Rs 1.6 Lakh/10 Grams

New Delhi: Gold prices fell for the fourth straight session, declining by Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,60,900 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday as bearish global cues weighed on traders' sentiment. The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity closed at Rs 1,62,400 per 10 grams on Friday.

Traders said the decline in domestic gold prices also reflected continued profit-booking after the yellow metal's strong run in recent weeks, with traders trimming positions as the metal failed to sustain its earlier momentum. However, silver remained steady at Rs 2,45,500 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes), according to local traders.

"Gold prices remained under pressure after Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's hawkish speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium increased expectations of an interest rate hike in September meeting," Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at Lemonn Markets Desk, said.

Higher US Treasury yields and an elevated dollar further weighed on precious metals, extending their recent correction, he added. Globally, spot gold traded marginally lower at USD 4,448.56 per ounce. However, silver gained nearly 1 per cent to USD 66.97 per ounce.