ETV Bharat / business

L&T To Supply 3 Lakh Tonne Green Ammonia To Japan's ITOCHU From Proposed Kandla Facility

New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has inked a long-term pact with Japan's ITOCHU Corporation for the supply of 3 lakh tonne of green ammonia annually from its proposed Kandla, Gujarat facility. The pact has been signed by L&T Energy GreenTech Ltd (LTEGL), a wholly-owned arm of L&T, a BSE filing said.

ITOCHU operates in domestic trading, import, export, and overseas trading of various products such as textiles, machinery, metals, minerals, energy, chemicals, food, and general products.

Supplies from Kandla are expected to support ITOCHU’s bunkering operations in Singapore and other locations, enabling the early adoption of green ammonia as a next-generation marine fuel. Singapore is emerging as a critical centre for ammonia bunkering.