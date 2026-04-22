L&T To Supply 3 Lakh Tonne Green Ammonia To Japan's ITOCHU From Proposed Kandla Facility
Japan's ITOCHU Corporation operates in domestic trading, import, export, and overseas trading of various products such as textiles, machinery, metals, minerals, energy, chemicals, etc
By PTI
Published : April 22, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has inked a long-term pact with Japan's ITOCHU Corporation for the supply of 3 lakh tonne of green ammonia annually from its proposed Kandla, Gujarat facility. The pact has been signed by L&T Energy GreenTech Ltd (LTEGL), a wholly-owned arm of L&T, a BSE filing said.
ITOCHU operates in domestic trading, import, export, and overseas trading of various products such as textiles, machinery, metals, minerals, energy, chemicals, food, and general products.
Supplies from Kandla are expected to support ITOCHU’s bunkering operations in Singapore and other locations, enabling the early adoption of green ammonia as a next-generation marine fuel. Singapore is emerging as a critical centre for ammonia bunkering.
The pact also reinforces LTEGL’s strategy to scale its green hydrogen and derivatives platform, positioning Kandla as a strategic export hub for low-carbon fuels. This latest agreement builds on the Joint Development Agreement (JDA) between the two companies signed last year.
This represents an important step towards decarbonising the maritime sector and supports the growing adoption of low-carbon fuels in shipping, the filing said.
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