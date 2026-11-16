ETV Bharat / business

Large-Cap Vs Mid-Cap Vs Small-Cap SIP: Which Delivered The Highest Returns In 30 Years?

New Delhi: If you are planning to start a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) and are confused about the returns of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap mutual funds, an analysis of 30 years of market performance by WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund could give you an insight.

The Fund house has prepared a detailed report of SIP analysis comparing the performance of the Nifty Midcap 150 TRI, Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI, and Nifty 100 TRI.

The returns of the above-mentioned indices represent the benchmarks for large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap funds, respectively. The decades old data can help investors get a knowledge of the performance of the three market-cap categories.

The fund house prepared the data after comparing the returns (XIRR) of three benchmark indices from August 1996 to October 2026, with the first observation recorded on 1 April 2015.

As we all know, an average Large Cap stock is generally less volatile than an average Small and Mid Cap stock and provides stability to the portfolio. However, the Small and Mid Cap (SMID) segments may offer many opportunities for potential higher growth in the long run. The study reveals that, among the three market cap segments, Mid Cap Segment was a good investment option for investors seeking to invest via the long-term SIP route, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund stated in its analysis report.

Large Cap, Mid Cap and Small Cap SIP Returns