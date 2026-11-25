ETV Bharat / business

Lakshmi Venu Moves Madras High Court For Partition of Family Assets, Escalating TVS Succession Dispute

Venu Srinivasan (L) has been taken to court by daughter Lakshmi Venu (R) over division of family assets. ( FILE )

New Delhi : Lakshmi Venu, daughter of TVS Motor Company chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan, has moved the Madras High Court seeking partition of the joint family assets belonging to the Venu Srinivasan branch of the TVS family, escalating an increasingly contentious dispute over ownership and the division of family wealth.

In a suit filed before the High Court, Lakshmi has sought a formal partition of the family assets and the allotment of what she maintains is her rightful share, saying repeated efforts to resolve the matter through dialogue have failed to produce an amicable settlement.

The legal action follows a partition notice dated November 16, 2026, in which she had called upon her father, as head of the family, to discharge his fiduciary responsibilities and facilitate what she described as a fair and lawful division of the assets.

According to a statement issued on her behalf, the response to the notice did not alter Venu Srinivasan's position or acknowledge her claims to the family property, leaving her with no option but to seek judicial intervention.

"Having exhausted every effort at an amicable dialogue, she has been left with no choice but to approach the Hon'ble Court," the statement said.

Lakshmi maintained that the legacy built by her great-grandfather and grandfather belongs equally to her and her brothers, and that her claim to the family's joint assets cannot be set aside.

Apart from seeking partition and allotment of her share, the suit also seeks access to documents and information relating to the family assets.

Lakshmi has contended that a persistent lack of transparency and the withholding of relevant information, despite repeated requests, have compelled her to seek the court's assistance in establishing the full extent and nature of the assets.

The TVS Group, founded by T.V. Sundaram Iyengar in 1911, has historically been controlled by four principal family branches descended from its founder - the T.S. Rajam, T.S. Krishna, T.S. Srinivasan and T.S. Santhanam branches. The sprawling conglomerate, with interests spanning automobiles, automotive components, two-wheelers, farm equipment, logistics and financial services, underwent a family restructuring in 2020-22, under which business ownership and management interests were aligned with the respective branches.

While the Rajam branch is associated with TVS Mobility and related businesses, the Krishna branch with Sundram Fasteners and allied component companies, the Srinivasan branch with TVS Motor and other interests, and the Santhanam branch with Sundaram Finance and related businesses. The present dispute is confined to the Venu Srinivasan branch.

"In the suit, Dr. Lakshmi seeks a partition of the joint family assets and the allotment of her rightful share," the statement said. "In addition, she states that due to the opacity of information, she has been constrained to seek the Hon'ble Court's assistance to gain access to documents and information which have been withheld consistently over time, despite multiple requests."

The suit, the statement said, "only concerns ownership of the joint family assets."

"It is not directed at the operations of any company," it said. "Dr. Lakshmi has every interest in the continued strength of the businesses, and believes that any partition can and should be given effect in an orderly manner, in accordance with law."

The development marks a significant escalation in a dispute that has brought questions of succession, family ownership and the distribution of wealth within one of India's most prominent business families into the public domain.