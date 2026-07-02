ETV Bharat / business

Labour Ministry Makes EPF Contributions Beyond Rs 1,800 Voluntary

New Delhi: The Labour & Employment Ministry has made all contributions in the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) above the monthly wage ceiling of Rs 15,000, which is beyond Rs 1,800, voluntary under the new Employees' Provident Funds Scheme 2026 notified on Monday.

Earlier, under the old scheme, the Employees' Provident Funds Scheme 1952, the wage ceiling, which is Rs 15,000 per month at present, was relevant at the time of joining a firm for providing the employee with mandatory social security cover.

All employees whose basic wages were up to Rs 15,000 were mandatorily covered under the scheme and others had the option to join the social security schemes run by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), voluntarily.

Once covered under the scheme, employees used to contribute on their actual basic wages and employers used to match that contribution, which were even higher than the wage ceiling notified by the government from time to time. The present wage ceiling of Rs 15,000 was notified in 2014.

The new Employees' Provident Funds Scheme 2026 provides that "the contribution payable in respect of a member shall be subject to the wage ceiling limit, notified by the Central Government from time to time.

"... Subject to the provisions contained in sub-paragraph (4) of paragraph 9, where the monthly wage of such a member exceeds the wage ceiling, the employer's and employee’s contributions shall be limited to the contribution payable on the 'wage ceiling'," it also says.