Labour Ministry Inks Initial Pact With Microsoft

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, right, with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella after signing an MoU between the Ministry of Labour & Employment and Microsoft on Dec. 10, 2025 ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Ministry of Labour & Employment on Wednesday inked an initial pact with Microsoft to strengthen job opportunities, artificial intelligence skilling, and workforce readiness in the country. This collaboration represents a major step in expanding employment linkages, scaling AI-led skilling, and preparing India's workforce for global opportunities, according to a ministry statement.

The ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft in the presence of Union Minister for Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, in New Delhi, the statement said. A central feature of the partnership is Microsoft's commitment to encourage 15,000-plus employers and partners from its extensive international network onto the ministry's National Career Service (NCS) platform.

This will significantly broaden formal job access, support high-growth sectors, and enable India to develop a skilled workforce not only for domestic demand but also for the world, strengthening pathways for international mobility of Indian professionals and youth.

The MoU will also expand AI-driven skilling initiatives through DigiSaksham, equipping millions of young people with future-ready capabilities in AI, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, and productivity tools.