ETV Bharat / business

L&T Signs Pact With US Firm To Manufacture Unmanned Aircraft Systems For Indian Army

Under the partnership, both the firms will together manufacture Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) in India.

Larsen & Toubro Signs Pact With US Firm Atomics Aeronautical Systems
Representational Image (Getty Images)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 31, 2025 at 1:22 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said that it has entered into a strategic pact with US-based Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) for manufacturing unmanned aircraft systems for the Indian Army. Under the partnership, both the firms will together manufacture Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) in India.

L&T's engineering, precision manufacturing and system integration capabilities in defence and aerospace and GA-ASI operational expertise will be utilised in this strategic pact.

"Under this partnership, L&T will participate in the upcoming 87 MALE RPAS programme of the Ministry of Defence, where L&T will be the prime bidder and GA-ASI the technology partner," the infrastructure major said in a filing to the BSE.

The collaboration will enable the production of GA-ASI's MQ-series RPAS that are combat proven. These are widely operational across the globe with millions of flight hours in surveillance and strike missions, it said.

The partnership marks a milestone in India's pursuit of a self-reliant defence ecosystem, strengthening Indo-US defence collaboration and fostering a competitive, globally integrated aerospace manufacturing base.

"This partnership offers India a unique opportunity to manufacture state-of-the- art unmanned platforms indigenously… this alliance will significantly enhance India's defence capabilities and advance self-reliance in aerospace technologies," L&T Chairman & Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.

Also Read

'How Long Can You Stare At Wife?': L&T Head Suggests 90-Hour Work Week

TAGGED:

ATOMICS AERONAUTICAL SYSTEMS
INDIAN ARMY
MANUFACTURE AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS
MALE RPAS
LARSON AND TOUBRO

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.