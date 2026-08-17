ETV Bharat / business

L&T Bags Ultra-Mega Order In Middle East For Multiple Offshore Facilities

New Delhi: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged an ultra-mega order in the Middle East for the development of multiple offshore facilities. The company classifies orders worth over Rs 15,000 crore as 'ultra-mega'.

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore) will undertake the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of offshore facilities, the company said in a filing to BSE.

The award of the project reinforces LTEH Offshore's long-standing presence in the Middle East and reflects the confidence placed by customers in its ability to deliver large and complex offshore projects safely, on schedule and to the highest quality standards.

Backed by integrated in-house engineering, project management, procurement, fabrication and installation capabilities and a fleet of vessels, LTEH Offshore has delivered some of the region's most challenging offshore developments.