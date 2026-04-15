KVR Murty Takes Charge As Whole-Time Member At Sebi
KVR Murty brings over three decades of experience across national security, financial administration and corporate law.
By PTI
Published : April 15, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
New Delhi: KVR Murty on Wednesday assumed charge as a Whole-Time Member of markets regulator Sebi. Prior to this appointment, Murty served as Additional Controller General of Defence Accounts in Ministry of Defence, Sebi said in a statement.
An economics postgraduate from the Delhi School of Economics, Murty brings over three decades of experience across national security, financial administration and corporate law. He has held several key positions in the government, including Principal Integrated Financial Adviser to the Indian Air Force, Financial Adviser at the Defence Research and Development Organisation, and Joint Secretary in Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
During his tenure as Joint Secretary, Murty was involved in policy formulation, e-governance initiatives and administration of corporate laws. He also played a key role in conceptualising and driving reforms aimed at improving ease of doing business, including decriminalisation of corporate laws, which later served as a template for the government's Jan Vishwas Bill.
Murty has also adjudicated and issued orders on matters related to schemes of arrangement, mergers and amalgamations of government companies.
He had earlier served as a part-time member (government nominee) on the boards of National Financial Reporting Authority as well as Sebi, and was associated with the councils of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.
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