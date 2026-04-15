ETV Bharat / business

KVR Murty Takes Charge As Whole-Time Member At Sebi

New Delhi: KVR Murty on Wednesday assumed charge as a Whole-Time Member of markets regulator Sebi. Prior to this appointment, Murty served as Additional Controller General of Defence Accounts in Ministry of Defence, Sebi said in a statement.

An economics postgraduate from the Delhi School of Economics, Murty brings over three decades of experience across national security, financial administration and corporate law. He has held several key positions in the government, including Principal Integrated Financial Adviser to the Indian Air Force, Financial Adviser at the Defence Research and Development Organisation, and Joint Secretary in Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

During his tenure as Joint Secretary, Murty was involved in policy formulation, e-governance initiatives and administration of corporate laws. He also played a key role in conceptualising and driving reforms aimed at improving ease of doing business, including decriminalisation of corporate laws, which later served as a template for the government's Jan Vishwas Bill.