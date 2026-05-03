ETV Bharat / business

Kuwait Did Not Export Crude Oil In April For First Time In 30 Years: Report

Oil tanker Safeen Elizabeth sails across the Bosphorus, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, May 2, 2026. ( AP )

By ANI 3 Min Read

Delaware: Kuwait did not export any crude oil during April, marking the first time in over three decades that the Gulf producer has recorded zero monthly crude exports, according to TankerTrackers website. In a post on X, the monitoring group said, "Breaking: During April 2026, Kuwait exported zero barrels of crude oil for the first time since the end of Gulf War I." The development, if confirmed, would represent Kuwait's first month without crude exports since the end of the 1991 Gulf War. TankerTrackers said that while Kuwait continues to produce oil, exports of crude have effectively halted. "Kuwait still produces oil which it then takes partly into storage and partly into refined products; some of which have been exported," they added. It added, "Crude oil, however, hasn't departed to our best knowledge." The firm, which tracks global maritime oil shipments, added that the disruption appears linked to conditions affecting regional shipping routes, including constraints in the Strait of Hormuz. The country remains a major OPEC producer, and its oil exports are a key component of global energy supply chains, particularly in Asia and Europe. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Qatar urged Iran to adhere to provisions of international law, the UN charter, and prioritise the interests in the region amid the security situation in West Asia, with the need to support efforts to de-escalate tensions.