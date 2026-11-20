ETV Bharat / business

Kumaraswamy Calls For Reliable EV Charging, Says Installation Count Alone Cannot Measure Progress

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy ( ETV Bharat )

By ANI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said the number of electric vehicle (EV) chargers sanctioned or installed cannot be the only measure of progress, urging operators to keep stations working, make payments easy and fix faults quickly.

“Infrastructure that is installed but remains unavailable does not support mobility or build confidence among users,” Kumaraswamy said in a virtual address at the inaugural Growth and Readiness for EV Infrastructure Dialogue (GRID), organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) as part of its National EV Charging Day event.

“A charging station must be operational. It must provide the required capacity. It must be easy to locate and access. Payment should be convenient and technical faults should be resolved quickly,” he said. Under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, the government has earmarked Rs 2,000 crore for public charging infrastructure. Kumaraswamy said Rs 904 crore had been sanctioned to states and oil marketing companies to install 8,610 charging stations across the country.