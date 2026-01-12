Kozhikode-Based Vizru Leads Zero-Code AI Revolution, Eyes Billion-Dollar Milestone
Kozhikode: Breaking away from complex computer programming and ushering in a "zero-code" revolution, Vizru, a software company based at the UL Cyber Park in Kozhikode, is emerging as a major player in the global technology space.
Vizru enables users to quickly create and customise applications through a simple drag-and-drop system. Even individuals without advanced technical knowledge can build applications using the Vizru platform, said P. Priyadarshini, Head of the Human Resources Department.
Vizru is being positioned as the world's first AI-powered zero-code operating system (ZEOS). At present, several leading banks across the globe are using Vizru's technology to manage complex syndicated loan processes.
Typically, application development can take up to 18 months. However, with Vizru's proprietary "Rover" technology, a new application can be developed in just four weeks. "Rover" is considered an advancement in artificial intelligence, with the company claiming it is the world’s first system capable of building, modifying, and deploying applications with minimal human intervention.
The company has also launched AI-powered portable healthcare kiosks named "GoodDoc", which are expected to play a transformative role in the healthcare sector over the next decade.
Vizru was founded by Ramesh Mahalingam, a native of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, who previously held a senior position at the American software major VMware. He decided to start his own venture after being impressed by the capabilities of a Kozhikode-based team he had worked with earlier.
The company began operations in 2012 under the name "Invigo Software" from a rented building in Paranjcheri with just 10 employees. Over the years, Vizru has grown into a global enterprise with 120 employees, offices in Chennai, Bengaluru, and the United States, and operations across multiple countries.
