ETV Bharat / business

Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) vs Public Provident Fund (PPF)

New Delhi: Long-term investment schemes - Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) and Public Provident Fund (PPF) - are hot favourites of Indians looking to park their hard-earned money in government-sponsored instruments. Indians are known to favor safe and secured investment plans which do not carry the baggage of market-related risks. Both schemes are managed by the central government and offer stable, fixed, guaranteed returns.

Public Provident Fund is a government-controlled long-term savings scheme in India, offering tax benefits and a fixed interest rate. The scheme was formulated to help depositors save for retirement or any long term goal with guaranteed returns and security. The Public Provident Fund scheme is best for individuals with a low risk appetite who desire guaranteed returns. The government introduced the scheme to protect the financial needs of people in India. Notably, the money invested in the PPF account is not market-linked. The current interest rate under the scheme is 7.1 per cent per annum.

PPF Features

PPF Investment Limits rules state that an individual must have a minimum investment of Rs 500 and a maximum investment of Rs 1.5 lakh every financial year. If a depositor desires the best returns, the individual needs to invest in PPF by the 5th of each month as interest is calculated based on the lowest balance between the 5th and the end of the month.

The PPF comes under Exempt-Exempt-Exempt (EEE) tax status. Investments of up to Rs 1.5 lakh annually are deductible from the depositor’s taxable income. Interest earned in the account is free from Income Tax under Section -10 of I.T.Act.

In this savings scheme, a depositor is required to keep the money locked in in for 15 years, which can be extended in sets of 5 years after maturity

PPF account holders can make deposits as a lump sum once a year or in 12 installments (maximum).

PPF account can be opened in designated banks, Post Office with Rs 100.

It is a must for a PPF account holder to have a nominee for the account when opening it or afterward.

The account holder can deposit money into the PPF account via cheque, cash, demand draft, or online fund transfer.

The PPF is backed by the Indian government, it is risk-free and offers guaranteed returns.

The rules don’t allow Joint PPF accounts.

Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP)

Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) scheme is a decade old scheme launched by the government in 1988. The scheme was formulated as a savings certificate program to encourage long-term financial planning. Initially, the government introduced it for farmers, however, now any eligible person can opt for the scheme. The government runs the programme to promote a savings plan for a secure financial future.

Currently, individuals enrolled in the Kisan Vikas Patra scheme are entitled to get a 7.5 percent interest rate. The interest is compounded annually. The money deposited matures in 9 years and 5 months. On maturity, the amount invested gets doubled. During maturity, i.e., at the time of encashment of the Kisan Vikas Patra scheme, tax is not deducted at source.