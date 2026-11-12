Kia India To Invest $2 Billion For New Manufacturing Unit In Andhra Pradesh
The new plant will take Kia's annual capacity to 6.3 lakh vehicles and create 12,000 jobs
By PTI
Published : November 12, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
New Delhi: South Korean carmaker Kia India will invest USD 2 billion to set up a new manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh that will increase the South Korean automaker's annual production capacity to more than 6 lakh units.
"I am so delighted to announce the expansion of Kia's presence in Andhra Pradesh through the establishment of an additional manufacturing plant," said Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kia India, while speaking at the CII Partnership Summit on Thursday.
This project is expected to create around 12,000 jobs and increase Kia India's annual production capacity to 630,000 vehicles.
🚨 Kia India has announced a $2 billion investment in Andhra Pradesh to expand its Anantapur facility, increasing its annual production capacity to 6.5 lakh cars and create 12,000 new jobs. #CIIPartnershipSummit2026 #AndhraPradesh https://t.co/PuY3u8XbXc— Andhra Nexus (@AndhraNexus) November 12, 2026
Kia India already has a manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, that it set up in 2017. It has an annual manufacturing capacity of 4.30 lakh units.
Lee did not specify any timeline for the investment or by when the additional capacity would become operational.
In the financial year 2026, the automaker produced 3.17 lakh units. It dispatched 2.89 lakh units in the domestic market and exported 27,953 units.
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