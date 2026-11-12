ETV Bharat / business

Kia India To Invest $2 Billion For New Manufacturing Unit In Andhra Pradesh

Kia's EV6 battery electric vehicle. The South Korean carmaker has an existing facility in Penukonda district of Andhra Pradesh. ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: South Korean carmaker Kia India will invest USD 2 billion to set up a new manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh that will increase the South Korean automaker's annual production capacity to more than 6 lakh units.

"I am so delighted to announce the expansion of Kia's presence in Andhra Pradesh through the establishment of an additional manufacturing plant," said Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kia India, while speaking at the CII Partnership Summit on Thursday.