Kerala's Welfare Overhaul: How Enforcing DBT Impacts Millions Of Seniors And Cooperative Banks
The government's decision to disburse social welfare pensions through bank accounts via DBT has sparked widespread debate and difference of opinion, reports Jayan Komath.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 9:14 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government's decision to disburse social welfare pensions through bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) instead of delivering them directly to homes through primary cooperative banks has sparked widespread debate and difference of opinion across the state. The decision was taken by the government on July 27 and has triggered widespread resentment among the state's 62 lakh welfare pension beneficiaries.
Out of those receiving social welfare pensions across categories such as old-age pension, widow pension, disability pension, and agricultural labor pension, nearly 25 lakh people receive their pensions through cooperative societies. It was in 2016 that the government decided to deliver social welfare pensions directly to beneficiaries' homes in this manner. As it completes 10 years, the scheme that brought pensions to the doorsteps of the beneficiaries has met an untimely demise.
The government's decision to disburse social welfare pensions through bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) instead of delivering them directly to homes through primary cooperative banks has sparked widespread debate and difference of opinion. Critics argue the decision is political, while the government and the ruling front maintain it is intended to make the pension distribution system foolproof.
Although the reform directly impacts 62 lakh pension beneficiaries, its repercussions will extend to several other sectors. The impact on Kerala's cooperative sector will be significant. Around 1,600 Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies are registered and operating in Kerala.
Out of these, at least 1,200 societies are controlled by Left-led governing bodies. Of the remaining 400-odd societies, except for a few under BJP control, the vast majority are controlled by the Congress party.
There is no dispute that political parties leverage this political nature of cooperative societies in their respective areas for organizational growth. The 2016 decision to distribute welfare pensions through over 1,500 cooperative banks was widely praised. Many cooperative society governing boards handled it efficiently.
Cooperative societies—and by extension, the Left Front—were able to establish direct contact with the general public across the state through this system. Political reasons were precisely why the UDF and Congress felt the pension distribution system needed to be changed following a change of government after a decade.
However, most of the reasons cited in the government order for switching pension distribution to bank accounts were related to the functioning style of cooperative banks. The primary reason pointed out was the delay caused by primary cooperative societies in distributing pensions. Another complaint was that cooperative societies failed to refund uncollected pension amounts within the specified time frame every month. The government found that societies failed to complete refunds and record the details within 10 days.
The order also highlighted that the incentive paid to cooperative banks for home delivery of pensions was becoming a financial burden on the government.
P Manoharan, President of Elayavoor Service Cooperative Bank, told ETV Bharat that the reasons cited in the order—alleging delays in direct pension distribution, failure to refund balance amounts on time, and delays in updating information—were baseless. Most primary cooperative society officials across Kerala share the same view.
"Welfare pension distribution in Kerala is not a secret operation. After the government announces pension disbursements, the list of beneficiaries reaches the respective regional cooperative societies. Within two to three days of receiving the list, cooperative societies complete the pension distribution," he said.
"Taking the example of Elayavoor Bank, there are 3,000 pension beneficiaries. Around ₹5 million is received for this purpose. Within two days of receiving the list, bill collectors complete the pension distribution. If someone is away, they are contacted by phone and handed the pension amount. Bill collectors carry out this work. The incentive paid to them for delivering a pension to a house is ₹25. Furthermore, within three days of completing distribution, the details are updated on the Sevana portal," Manoharan explained.
"The joy that home-delivered pensions brought to the minds and faces of thousands during their vulnerable old age is what will be erased by this single decision. As soon as the date for pension distribution is announced, most beneficiaries call the bill collectors to ask when they will arrive," Manoharan added.
The change will cause cooperative societies and banks in the state to lose direct contact with the public. While the government may save millions paid as commission to cooperative banks and employees, it will simultaneously shut down the income source for nearly 20,000 bill collectors working in cooperative banks. Estimates show there are around 20,000 bill collectors across the roughly 1,600 cooperative banks in the state. Cooperative banks pay them a 3 per cent incentive on the deposits they collect. In addition, the Rs 25 per home delivery was an immediate source of income for them. With that income gone, the financial repercussions will extend to nearly 20,000 households.
KPCC Treasurer VA Narayanan told ETV Bharat that the UDF has received complaints that pensions are not reaching many eligible beneficiaries on time. That is the main reason for deciding to reform the pension distribution system.
"The Pinarayi Vijayan government injected heavy politics into pension distribution. They played politics with pension distribution during election periods. I am not blaming all cooperative societies, but active politicians representing cooperative banks used doorstep pension delivery for political gain and party expansion. In many places, there were various political pressures on the elderly including forced donation collections that they were afraid to speak out about," he said.
"Those who criticize forcing poor elderly people to visit banks should look at how this scheme was managed, which is what primarily prompted a rethink. The UDF government will ensure special arrangements to deliver pensions to homes as needed, not only for the bedridden, but also for elderly people with mobility issues, persons with disabilities, and seniors with physical ailments. This decision is not meant to disrupt pensions, but to ensure transparency in distribution and prevent financial leakage," Narayanan added.
Amaravila Ramakrishnan, member of the State Senior Citizens Commission and General Secretary of the Senior Citizens Friends Welfare Association, told ETV Bharat that senior citizens view the government action with deep suspicion. There are numerous elderly citizens in our state who cannot step out of their homes alone and have no one to accompany them. Even when pensions were delivered to homes, some relatives usurped those funds; now, the government is pushing senior citizens into a desperate situation where they must rely on those same relatives to withdraw money from banks or ATMs.
"The government should investigate and take action on how a scheme that ran smoothly for 10 years encountered so many problems in just the last three months. Abandoning the scheme entirely instead of resolving operational flaws or difficulties is foolish," he told ETV Bharat. He added that he fears welfare pensions in Kerala might meet the same fate as cooking gas subsidies, where subsidy payments stopped altogether within three months of moving them to bank accounts.
The decision by the then-government to deliver pensions to homes was taken considering the financial and physical difficulties senior citizens faced in visiting banks and treasuries to collect a social welfare pension that was then ₹600. That same year, the pension was raised to Rs 1,000. Over the next decade, it increased to reach Rs 2,000 today.
Sharada, a welfare pension beneficiary from Kattampally in Kannur, told ETV Bharat that although Rs 2,000 is hardly sufficient during times of high inflation, it helped her live to a large extent without depending on others. With the new order coming into force, people in their seventies and eighties will once again have to rely on others. The new order directs that pension amounts for all beneficiaries except bedridden patients be transferred directly through Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.
While it is stated that home delivery will continue exclusively for bedridden individuals, a large section of senior citizens who are physically weak but not bedridden will find it difficult to stand in queues at banks or use ATMs. Another reason cited was the loss of central government financial assistance due to non-compliance with the central directive on DBT.
Transferring funds via Aadhaar-linked accounts prevents individuals from claiming multiple pensions. Government representatives point out that transferring funds to bank accounts via DBT is mandatory to receive central funds on time.
For impoverished people in rural areas who lack technical literacy, bank-based distribution could lead to confusion. While transparency in pension distribution, banking modernization, and easing the government's financial burden are welcome, lakhs of pension beneficiaries remain hopeful that their inconvenience will also be taken into consideration.
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