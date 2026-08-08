ETV Bharat / business

Kerala's Welfare Overhaul: How Enforcing DBT Impacts Millions Of Seniors And Cooperative Banks

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government's decision to disburse social welfare pensions through bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) instead of delivering them directly to homes through primary cooperative banks has sparked widespread debate and difference of opinion across the state. The decision was taken by the government on July 27 and has triggered widespread resentment among the state's 62 lakh welfare pension beneficiaries.

Out of those receiving social welfare pensions across categories such as old-age pension, widow pension, disability pension, and agricultural labor pension, nearly 25 lakh people receive their pensions through cooperative societies. It was in 2016 that the government decided to deliver social welfare pensions directly to beneficiaries' homes in this manner. As it completes 10 years, the scheme that brought pensions to the doorsteps of the beneficiaries has met an untimely demise.

The government's decision to disburse social welfare pensions through bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) instead of delivering them directly to homes through primary cooperative banks has sparked widespread debate and difference of opinion. Critics argue the decision is political, while the government and the ruling front maintain it is intended to make the pension distribution system foolproof.

Although the reform directly impacts 62 lakh pension beneficiaries, its repercussions will extend to several other sectors. The impact on Kerala's cooperative sector will be significant. Around 1,600 Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies are registered and operating in Kerala.

Out of these, at least 1,200 societies are controlled by Left-led governing bodies. Of the remaining 400-odd societies, except for a few under BJP control, the vast majority are controlled by the Congress party.

There is no dispute that political parties leverage this political nature of cooperative societies in their respective areas for organizational growth. The 2016 decision to distribute welfare pensions through over 1,500 cooperative banks was widely praised. Many cooperative society governing boards handled it efficiently.

Cooperative societies—and by extension, the Left Front—were able to establish direct contact with the general public across the state through this system. Political reasons were precisely why the UDF and Congress felt the pension distribution system needed to be changed following a change of government after a decade.

However, most of the reasons cited in the government order for switching pension distribution to bank accounts were related to the functioning style of cooperative banks. The primary reason pointed out was the delay caused by primary cooperative societies in distributing pensions. Another complaint was that cooperative societies failed to refund uncollected pension amounts within the specified time frame every month. The government found that societies failed to complete refunds and record the details within 10 days.

The order also highlighted that the incentive paid to cooperative banks for home delivery of pensions was becoming a financial burden on the government.

P Manoharan, President of Elayavoor Service Cooperative Bank, told ETV Bharat that the reasons cited in the order—alleging delays in direct pension distribution, failure to refund balance amounts on time, and delays in updating information—were baseless. Most primary cooperative society officials across Kerala share the same view.

"Welfare pension distribution in Kerala is not a secret operation. After the government announces pension disbursements, the list of beneficiaries reaches the respective regional cooperative societies. Within two to three days of receiving the list, cooperative societies complete the pension distribution," he said.

"Taking the example of Elayavoor Bank, there are 3,000 pension beneficiaries. Around ₹5 million is received for this purpose. Within two days of receiving the list, bill collectors complete the pension distribution. If someone is away, they are contacted by phone and handed the pension amount. Bill collectors carry out this work. The incentive paid to them for delivering a pension to a house is ₹25. Furthermore, within three days of completing distribution, the details are updated on the Sevana portal," Manoharan explained.