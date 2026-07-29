ETV Bharat / business

Kazakhstan Eyes Stronger Trade Ties With West Bengal

Kolkata: Kazakhstan is keen to deepen business engagement with West Bengal, as it considers the state a gateway to northeast India and Southeast Asia, the country's ambassador to India, Yeskarayev Azamat, said on Tuesday.

Addressing an interactive session organised by the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), Azamat said Kazakhstan is looking to expand cooperation with India, particularly West Bengal, across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, mining, energy and manufacturing.

He said Kazakhstan offers a conducive business environment and is actively engaging with Indian government officials, industry leaders, politicians and academia to strengthen bilateral economic ties. Azamat said entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan are interested in exploring business opportunities in West Bengal, which he described as an important commercial gateway to the eastern and northeastern regions of India as well as Southeast Asia.