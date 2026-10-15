ETV Bharat / business

Karnataka High Court Quashes SBI-led Banks' Claim Over UBL Shares, Cites Rs 14,131 Crore Recovery From Vijay Mallya

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday set aside the claim of a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) over shares of United Breweries Limited (UBL) pledged by businessman Vijay Mallya, holding that the banks had already recovered assets worth more than twice the original loan amount extended to his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

The court referred to information provided by the Union Finance Minister in the Lok Sabha that assets worth Rs 14,131.6 crore had been recovered from Mallya. Against this, the consortium had originally lent Rs 6,203 crore to Kingfisher Airlines.

A division bench comprising Justice D.K. Singh and Justice T.M. Nadaf passed the order while hearing petitions filed by Netherlands-based Diageo Holdings challenging earlier orders of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) and the Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal (DRAT).

The bench observed that the banks had already recovered assets exceeding the amount of the loans extended. In these circumstances, it found no justification for the consortium to assert further claims over the UBL shares.

The court noted that the banks had recovered more than Rs 14,131.6 crore against the original loan of Rs 6,203 crore, which had to be considered while examining the banks’ claim. As the recovery exceeded double the principal, the bench held that the banks could not reasonably seek additional rights over the shares.

Responding to the court order, Vijay Mallya, taking to social media platform X, wrote: " I lived life Kingsize with my own money and that was my biggest crime for which I am being punished. There is a God above for all of us. Someday Justice will prevail."

Diageo's Priority Rights Upheld

The dispute also involved shares pledged to Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) in connection with a loan taken by Watson Limited, a company associated with Mallya.

Diageo Holdings had acted as guarantor for Watson Limited’s debt to SCB. After Watson defaulted on the loan, Diageo paid USD 140.97 million to the bank and consequently acquired the legally enforceable first priority rights over the pledged shares.