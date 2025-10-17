ETV Bharat / business

K Raheja Corp Plans Rs 2,172 Cr IT Infrastructure Project In Visakhapatnam

Amaravati/Visakhapatnam: K Raheja Corp, a real estate conglomerate, is set to make a major investment in Visakhapatnam, focusing on the construction of commercial and residential complexes tailored to the needs of IT companies in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. The company has expressed interest in investing Rs 2,172.26 crore for the project and has requested the state government to allocate 27.10 acres in Madhurawada IT SEZ Hill No 3 for its implementation. The proposal notes that the project will generate employment for about 9,681 people.

The move comes in the wake of Google planning an AI-based data center in Visakhapatnam, which is expected to attract a large influx of IT companies. The government has already provided about 6 lakh square feet of office space in the existing Millennium Tower 1 and 2 to IT giants such as TCS, Cognizant, Accenture, and others. To accommodate the expected growth, additional office space is required for new entrants, a need Raheja’s project aims to fulfil.

As per the proposal, the first phase of the project is scheduled to be completed by 2028 for commercial buildings and 2030 for residential complexes. As per the company's estimations, this phase will involve an investment of Rs 663.42 crore and provide 9.59 lakh sq ft of space.