ETV Bharat / business

Jubilant Generics Hit With Rs 105 Crore GST Show Cause Notice

New Delhi: Jubilant Pharmova Ltd on Friday said its arm, Jubilant Generics Ltd, has received a show-cause notice from the Uttarakhand GST authority demanding Rs 105.5 crore, including a penalty over availing tax refunds.

The Joint Commissioner, CGST Division, Roorkee, Uttarakhand, has issued the notice to Jubilant Generics for allegedly availing of IGST refund under Rule 96 and benefit of Advance Authorisation Scheme simultaneously in violation of rules for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 fiscal years, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The Advance Authorisation Scheme allows duty-free import of inputs for export products.

The notice involves GST (Tax) of Rs 52.75 crore and a penalty amounting to Rs 52.75 crore, along with unquantified interest, it added.