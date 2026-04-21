JSW And POSCO Ink MoU To Set Up 6 MTPA Steel Plant In Odisha's Dhenkanal
A Rs 35,000 crore JSW Steel-POSCO joint venture aims to boost India’s steel capacity with a six MTPA plant in Odisha by 2031.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: JSW Steel (Jindal South West) and POSCO (Pohang Iron and Steel Company), the Korean steel giant, have signed a joint venture agreement to set up a greenfield steel plant in Odisha, likely to be operational by 2031.
The proposed six MTPA (million tonnes per annum) integrated steel plant will come up in Dhenkanal district as a 50:50 partnership between the two leading steel manufacturers in the world.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at the India-Korea Business Forum in New Delhi on Monday in presence of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal; Minister of Industry, Trade and Resources of the Republic of Korea, Jung-Kwan Kim; Chairman of JSW Group Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of POSCO Chang In-Hwa and senior executives from both companies.
Jayant Acharya, Joint Managing Director and CEO, JSW Steel, said, "This joint venture with POSCO reflects our strong belief in India’s long-term growth story. The partnership will ensure alignment of our vision and commitment, while leveraging POSCO’s technological expertise and JSW’s strengths in project execution and cost leadership. We see this as a significant step towards strengthening India’s steel ecosystem and supporting the nation’s industrial value chain.”
The project, with an estimated investment of Rs 35,000 crore, will be capable of manufacturing high-grade flat steel products for automotive and other applications. The plant will include steelmaking, hot rolling, and cold rolling/coating processes. Land for the project has already been secured, according to an official release.
Lee Hee-geun, President of POSCO, said, "Through this joint venture, we will do our utmost to combine POSCO's innovative steel technology with JSW Group's strong local competitiveness, making a meaningful contribution not only to future value creation but also to the industrial development and economic growth of both nations.”
Welcoming this move, Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries department, Hemant Sharma, said, "This is good news for Odisha. Along with Dhenkanal, a steel plant will also be set up in Keonjhar. An agreement has been signed between JSW and POSCO. We now have two steel plants, one with a capacity of five million tonnes in Keonjhar and another being a six million tonne plant in Dhenkanal."
"Around 100 acres of land is currently available in Dhenkanal, and more land may be required, which will be provided by the state government. All necessary approvals and clearances will also be facilitated on time," he added.
Earlier in 2005, POSCO had signed an MoU with the Odisha government to set up a 12-million-tonne-capacity steel project in Jagatsinghpur district. However, due to intense local resistance on the ground, POSCO had to scrap the project in 2017 after 12 years of efforts towards setting up the plant.
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