ETV Bharat / business

JSW And POSCO Ink MoU To Set Up 6 MTPA Steel Plant In Odisha's Dhenkanal

Bhubaneswar: JSW Steel (Jindal South West) and POSCO (Pohang Iron and Steel Company), the Korean steel giant, have signed a joint venture agreement to set up a greenfield steel plant in Odisha, likely to be operational by 2031.

The proposed six MTPA (million tonnes per annum) integrated steel plant will come up in Dhenkanal district as a 50:50 partnership between the two leading steel manufacturers in the world.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at the India-Korea Business Forum in New Delhi on Monday in presence of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal; Minister of Industry, Trade and Resources of the Republic of Korea, Jung-Kwan Kim; Chairman of JSW Group Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of POSCO Chang In-Hwa and senior executives from both companies.

Jayant Acharya, Joint Managing Director and CEO, JSW Steel, said, "This joint venture with POSCO reflects our strong belief in India’s long-term growth story. The partnership will ensure alignment of our vision and commitment, while leveraging POSCO’s technological expertise and JSW’s strengths in project execution and cost leadership. We see this as a significant step towards strengthening India’s steel ecosystem and supporting the nation’s industrial value chain.”

The project, with an estimated investment of Rs 35,000 crore, will be capable of manufacturing high-grade flat steel products for automotive and other applications. The plant will include steelmaking, hot rolling, and cold rolling/coating processes. Land for the project has already been secured, according to an official release.