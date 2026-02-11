ETV Bharat / business

Journalist Ravi Nair Convicted In Adani Defamation Case

Gandhinagar: The magistrate court in Mansa, Gandhinagar, has convicted journalist Ravi Nair in a criminal defamation case and sentenced him to a year's imprisonment and imposed a fine.

The case followed a complaint filed by Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the Adani Group's flagship company, alleging that Ravi Nair published and disseminated a series of tweets containing false and defamatory statements intended to damage the reputation of AEL and the Adani Group.