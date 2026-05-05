ETV Bharat / business

JLR Cuts Prices Of Imported Models From Britain By Up To Rs 75 lakh In Anticipation Of India-UK FTA

New Delhi: JLR India on Tuesday announced a slashing of prices of its Range Rover completely built unit models imported from the UK by up to Rs 75 lakh in anticipation of the India-UK FTA. The key models benefitting from the FTA are Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV, JLR India said in a statement.

Under the new pricing, "the Range Rover SV has been repriced from Rs 4.25 crore to Rs 3.5 crore (starting price ex-showroom)", it added. Also, the price of Range Rover Sport SV has been reduced to Rs 2.35 crore from Rs 2.75 crore, significantly strengthening its market positioning, the company added. "The revised prices reflect the new duty structure enabled by the FTA and will be effective immediately," it said.

Commenting on the development, JLR India Managing Director, Rajan Amba, said, "In anticipation of the India-UK FTA being implemented, we are pleased to extend its benefits to our clients. The updated pricing of Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV underscores our customer-first approach and commitment to building long-term relationships with our clients."