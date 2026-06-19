ETV Bharat / business

Jio To Step Up Satcom Game With Indigenous Constellation: Akash Ambani

"Jio connected India on the ground. Now, we must connect India from the skies. There are still remotest villages, island communities, and border outposts where the Jio network cannot reach. For them, satellite connectivity will be the bridge to the rest of India. Jio is evaluating the development of a sovereign Low Earth Orbit satellite constellation for India," Ambani said.

New Delhi: After taking the lead in the telecom services segment on the ground, IPO-bound Jio is now looking to step up its game in connectivity from the skies with indigenous communications satellites, Jio Platforms managing director Akash Ambani said on Friday. At present, the satellite communications segment is dominated by foreign companies like Elon Musk-led Starlink and French service provider Eutelsat.

While speaking at the 49th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited, he said Jio is also partnering with a global constellation for leasing satellite capacity.

"We are also partnering with the leading global constellation providers by leasing satellite capacity, so that we can accelerate service availability while building our own long-term sovereign capability. This dual approach will enable Jio to meet India's connectivity needs faster, while laying the foundation for the Indian satellite broadband platform of global scale," Ambani said.

He said Jio is also building its own ground station infrastructure in India that will support the company's partner constellations, as well as its own future satellites, creating an end-to-end satellite broadband ecosystem from space to ground.

"With this initiative, Jio is strengthening India's Atmanirbharta in space, placing India firmly on the global satellite broadband services map. All these initiatives show that the best of Jio is yet to come," Ambani said.