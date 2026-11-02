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Jio Platforms' Shares Climb Over 3 Pc Post Q2 Earnings

Representational Image ( X/@reliancejio )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Shares of Jio Platforms climbed over 3 per cent on Monday after the firm reported a 13.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the September 2026 quarter. The stock went up by 3.14 per cent to Rs 1,476.15 on the BSE. At the NSE, the stock climbed 3 per cent to Rs 1,475.

Jio Platforms on Friday reported a 13.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,389 crore for the September 2026 quarter, driven by subscriber gains, higher realisations per user and healthy growth in digital services. The digital and telecom company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 11.4 per cent to Rs 40,475 crore during the quarter under review, according to a regulatory filing.

The September-quarter scorecard is the company's first since its stellar listing earlier last week. Net profit attributable to owners of the company stood at Rs 8,389 crore for the just-ended quarter against Rs 7,379 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, consolidated net profit rose 8 per cent from Rs 7,765 crore in the June quarter, while revenue from operations increased 3.3 per cent from Rs 39,173 crore.