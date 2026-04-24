Jio Platforms Profit Rises 13 Pc To Rs 7,935 Cr In Q4
The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 7,022 crore in the same period a year ago.
By PTI
Published : April 24, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Jio Platforms posted a 13 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 7,935 crore in the March quarter driven by growth in subscriber base and average revenue per user on account of higher engagement with customers, according to an RIL filing.
Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D Ambani said Jio continues to transform India's digital landscape.
"I am happy to note that we are advancing steadily towards the listing of Jio Platforms. This will mark a defining milestone in its journey as it continues to scale new heights and contribute to India's digital future," he said.
The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 7,022 crore in the same period a year ago.
Jio platforms reported a 17.9 per cent year-on-year increase in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) or operational profit to Rs 20,060 crore from Rs 17,016 crore with improvement of margin by 230 basis points to 52.4 per cent during the reported quarter from 50.1 per cent in March 2025 quarter.
"Robust full-year EBITDA growth of 19 per cent was driven by continuing traction in mobility, home broadband and enterprise services. As we work to democratise access to AI tools and next-generation technology platforms, Jio is well placed to shape how India communicates, computes and consumes content in the years ahead," Ambani said.
The revenue from operations during the quarter increased 12.5 per cent to Rs 38,259 crore from Rs 39,853 crore in March 2025 quarter.
The average revenue per user (ARPU) of the company, which houses telecom firm Reliance Jio, increased 3.8 per cent to Rs 214 during the reported quarter from Rs 206.2 a year ago.
"ARPU increased to Rs 214.0 with higher customer engagement and better subscriber mix partly impacted by lower number of days in the quarter," the filing said.
The company reported around 35 per cent increase in data usage on YoY basis to 42.3 GB per month per subscriber on an average during the March quarter... The customer base of the company increased 7.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis to 52.44 crore from 48.82 crore in the March 2025 quarter.
"Jio is driving the industry-wide fixed broadband market growth with addition of around 10 million during FY26. Total Fixed Broadband subscribers as of March 2026 stood at 27.1 million giving Jio the market share of around 43 per cent, up 10 percentage points in the last 12 months. Jio AirFiber with a total base of about 13 million subscribers, has driven more than 75 per cent of the fixed broadband additions during the year," the filing said.
For the year ended March 31, 2026, Jio Platforms posted a 15 per cent increase in PAT to Rs 30,053 crore in FY26 compared to Rs 26,120 crore recorded a year ago. The annual revenue from operations of the company increased 14.5 per cent to Rs 1,46,885 crore during FY26 from Rs 1,28,218 crore in FY25.
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