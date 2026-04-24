ETV Bharat / business

Jio Platforms Profit Rises 13 Pc To Rs 7,935 Cr In Q4

New Delhi: Jio Platforms posted a 13 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 7,935 crore in the March quarter driven by growth in subscriber base and average revenue per user on account of higher engagement with customers, according to an RIL filing.

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D Ambani said Jio continues to transform India's digital landscape.

"I am happy to note that we are advancing steadily towards the listing of Jio Platforms. This will mark a defining milestone in its journey as it continues to scale new heights and contribute to India's digital future," he said.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 7,022 crore in the same period a year ago.

Jio platforms reported a 17.9 per cent year-on-year increase in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) or operational profit to Rs 20,060 crore from Rs 17,016 crore with improvement of margin by 230 basis points to 52.4 per cent during the reported quarter from 50.1 per cent in March 2025 quarter.

"Robust full-year EBITDA growth of 19 per cent was driven by continuing traction in mobility, home broadband and enterprise services. As we work to democratise access to AI tools and next-generation technology platforms, Jio is well placed to shape how India communicates, computes and consumes content in the years ahead," Ambani said.