Jio Platforms Net Profit Rises 9.2 Pc To Rs 7,764 Cr In Q1
Jio Platforms Limited revenue from operations during the quarter increased by 11.8% to Rs 39,173 crore from Rs 35,032 crore in the June 2025 quarter.
By PTI
Published : July 17, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Jio Platforms on Friday reported a 9.2 per cent increase in profit after tax to Rs 7,764 crore in the first quarter ended June 2026, driven by sustained gains in subscriber market share, ARPU and sale of digital services. Jio Platforms (JPL), which houses digital and telecom businesses, had posted profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 7,110 crore a year ago.
"The Digital Services business continued its growth momentum during the quarter. Jio’s performance across mobility, home broadband and enterprise services remained strong, driving healthy earnings growth of 15 per cent Y-o-Y," Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani said in a statement.
During the quarter, Jio Platforms Limited filed its DRHP with Sebi, which is a significant step towards its public listing, he added.
"The upcoming IPO will be an important milestone in Jio’s journey and will give investors an opportunity to participate in India’s digital growth story," Ambani said.
JPL revenue from operations during the quarter increased by 11.8 per cent to Rs 39,173 crore from Rs 35,032 crore in the June 2025 quarter.
"JPL revenue increased by 12 per cent Y-o-Y driven by continued subscriber market share gains, ARPU increase and strong growth in digital services," the company statement said.
Its average revenue per user (ARPU) increased by 3.3 per cent to Rs 215.6 on a better subscriber mix and positive seasonality, partly impacted by promotional schemes for fixed broadband customers. The company had recorded an ARPU of Rs 208.8 a year ago.
"Per capita data consumption was 43.7 GB per month with total data traffic growth of 26.9 per cent Y-o-Y during the first quarter, FY’27," the statement said. Its customer base increased by 7.1 per cent year-on-year to 53.3 crore from 49.8 crore in the June 2026 quarter.
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