ETV Bharat / business

Jio Platforms Net Profit Rises 9.2 Pc To Rs 7,764 Cr In Q1

New Delhi: Jio Platforms on Friday reported a 9.2 per cent increase in profit after tax to Rs 7,764 crore in the first quarter ended June 2026, driven by sustained gains in subscriber market share, ARPU and sale of digital services. Jio Platforms (JPL), which houses digital and telecom businesses, had posted profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 7,110 crore a year ago.

"The Digital Services business continued its growth momentum during the quarter. Jio’s performance across mobility, home broadband and enterprise services remained strong, driving healthy earnings growth of 15 per cent Y-o-Y," Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani said in a statement.

During the quarter, Jio Platforms Limited filed its DRHP with Sebi, which is a significant step towards its public listing, he added.

"The upcoming IPO will be an important milestone in Jio’s journey and will give investors an opportunity to participate in India’s digital growth story," Ambani said.