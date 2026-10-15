ETV Bharat / business

Jio Platforms IPO To Open On October 21: Issue Size, Price Band, GMP, Dates And Other Details

New Delhi: JIO Platforms IPO is all set to open for public subscription on October 21, 2026. The subsidiary of Reliance Industries filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, at Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The much-awaited Jio Platforms IPO is already creating a buzz in the grey market as reports indicate strong listing of shares. According to regulatory filings by Reliance, Jio Platforms IPO price band is fixed in the range of Rs 1,065- Rs 1,119 per equity share. The issue will remain open for subscription till October 23. The company is expected to raise between Rs 28,755 crore and Rs 30,213 crore through the IPO.

Reports suggest that JIO Platforms IPO GMP stands at around Rs 206, indicating around 18 per cent gains with a possible listing price of Rs 1,325. It may be noted that GMP figures are unofficial.

JIO Platforms IPO Valuation

JIO Platforms IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares of Rs 10 face value each. The Anchor investor bidding round will take place on October 19.

At the cap price, the valuation is projected at Rs 30,213 crore. That is about 8 per cent above the record set by Hyundai Motor India, whose Rs 27,858.75 crore IPO in 2024 holds the top spot.

It is also roughly 47 per cent above the second largest, Life Insurance Corporation of India’s Rs 20,557.23 crore offering.

Notably, the Jio IPO is different in structure as Hyundai’s issue was entirely an offer for sale by its parent, and so was LIC’s issue, by the government.

The IPO committee of Jio Platforms’ board approved the band at a meeting on Wednesday, the filing said. A discount of Rs 54 per share will be given to eligible employees applying in the employee reservation category. As per the rules, investors are required to bid for at least 12 shares and in multiples of 12 thereafter. At the cap price, one would have to make a bid of Rs 13,428.

The IPO will offer a fresh issue only, with no offer-for-sale component, so the proceeds would go to the company rather than to selling shareholders.

JIO IPO allotment, listing

The allotment of shares is expected on October 26, 2026. The shares are likely to be credited to the accounts of eligible shareholders. The shares are expected to be list on October 28.

The issue includes two reserved portions – up to Rs 500 crore for eligible JPL employees and up to Rs 2,500 crore for eligible Reliance shareholders, according to the filing.

These are individuals and Hindu undivided families (HUFs) who hold Reliance shares as of October 14.