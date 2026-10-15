Jio Platforms IPO To Open On October 21: Issue Size, Price Band, GMP, Dates And Other Details
The much-awaited Jio Platforms IPO is all set to open for public subscription on October 21, 2026.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 10:46 AM IST
New Delhi: JIO Platforms IPO is all set to open for public subscription on October 21, 2026. The subsidiary of Reliance Industries filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, at Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
The much-awaited Jio Platforms IPO is already creating a buzz in the grey market as reports indicate strong listing of shares. According to regulatory filings by Reliance, Jio Platforms IPO price band is fixed in the range of Rs 1,065- Rs 1,119 per equity share. The issue will remain open for subscription till October 23. The company is expected to raise between Rs 28,755 crore and Rs 30,213 crore through the IPO.
Reports suggest that JIO Platforms IPO GMP stands at around Rs 206, indicating around 18 per cent gains with a possible listing price of Rs 1,325. It may be noted that GMP figures are unofficial.
JIO Platforms IPO Valuation
JIO Platforms IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares of Rs 10 face value each. The Anchor investor bidding round will take place on October 19.
At the cap price, the valuation is projected at Rs 30,213 crore. That is about 8 per cent above the record set by Hyundai Motor India, whose Rs 27,858.75 crore IPO in 2024 holds the top spot.
It is also roughly 47 per cent above the second largest, Life Insurance Corporation of India’s Rs 20,557.23 crore offering.
Notably, the Jio IPO is different in structure as Hyundai’s issue was entirely an offer for sale by its parent, and so was LIC’s issue, by the government.
The IPO committee of Jio Platforms’ board approved the band at a meeting on Wednesday, the filing said. A discount of Rs 54 per share will be given to eligible employees applying in the employee reservation category. As per the rules, investors are required to bid for at least 12 shares and in multiples of 12 thereafter. At the cap price, one would have to make a bid of Rs 13,428.
The IPO will offer a fresh issue only, with no offer-for-sale component, so the proceeds would go to the company rather than to selling shareholders.
JIO IPO allotment, listing
The allotment of shares is expected on October 26, 2026. The shares are likely to be credited to the accounts of eligible shareholders. The shares are expected to be list on October 28.
The issue includes two reserved portions – up to Rs 500 crore for eligible JPL employees and up to Rs 2,500 crore for eligible Reliance shareholders, according to the filing.
These are individuals and Hindu undivided families (HUFs) who hold Reliance shares as of October 14.
According to the draft prospectus filed in June, JPL’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 14.6 per cent to Rs 1,46,885 crore in the year to March 2026 from Rs 1,28,218 crore a year earlier.
Its net profit climbed 15.1 per cent to Rs 30,049 crore from Rs 26,109 crore rupees. Revenue was Rs 1,09,558 crore in FY24, with a profit of Rs 21,423 crore.
The company’s EBITDA rose 18.8 per cent to Rs 76,255 crore, a margin of 51.91 per cent. It had more than 524 million subscribers, and average revenue per user (ARPU) was Rs 214 in the March 2026 quarter.
The total borrowings fell 3.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 70,781 crore, though return on capital employed slipped to 10.76 per cent.
The draft prospectus had said proceeds would be used to prepay certain borrowings of material subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL) and for general corporate purposes. Because the offer is entirely a fresh issue, the money goes to the company and not to selling shareholders.
The draft prospectus had flagged heavy dependence on the promoter group.
Reliance Retail is the sole distributor of Jio’s pre-paid services, and pre-paid revenue through it made up 77.08 per cent of consolidated revenue from operations in FY26.
JPL filed its draft prospectus on June 19. Reliance held 66.43 per cent of JPL before the IPO. Meta and Google together hold about 17.7 per cent.
Book-running lead managers: Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, KFin Technologies is the registrar.
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