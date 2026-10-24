ETV Bharat / business

Jio Platforms IPO Sets 7 Records: Allotment Date, Listing Details And Key Highlights

Jio Platforms' IPO closed with bids for 22.19 times the shares on offer ( X/@reliancejio )

New Delhi: The Jio Platforms IPO created history by emerging as the largest public issue in the Indian equities market. The Jio IPO recorded bids for 22.19 times the shares on offer, as total demand across the public issue and anchor investor placement crossed Rs 7.4 lakh crore.

In an unprecedented response to the Reliance Industries-backed digital services company, applications approached a world-beating 1.39 crore.

Jio Platforms IPO, the digital and telecommunications arm of Reliance Industries, aimed to raise approximately Rs 30,213 crore through the IPO route. The price band was fixed in the range of Rs 1,065 and Rs 1,119 per share. Based on the upper end of this price band, the company’s valuation stands at approximately Rs 10.3 lakh crore. According to stock exchange data, the IPO alone attracted bids worth more than Rs 4.9 lakh crore, excluding the anchor book, and retail demand exceeded Rs 25,867 crore.

JIO IPO’s Major Records

JIO IPO became the country’s Largest IPO surpassing the previous record set by Hyundai Motor India.

The public issue recorded a massive company valuation; based on the upper end of the price band, Jio Platforms was valued at approximately Rs 10.3 lakh crore.

The IP was fully subscribed within just 100 minutes of opening.