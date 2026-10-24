Jio Platforms IPO Sets 7 Records: Allotment Date, Listing Details And Key Highlights
The Jio Platforms IPO alone attracted bids worth more than Rs 4.9 lakh crore.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 11:49 AM IST
New Delhi: The Jio Platforms IPO created history by emerging as the largest public issue in the Indian equities market. The Jio IPO recorded bids for 22.19 times the shares on offer, as total demand across the public issue and anchor investor placement crossed Rs 7.4 lakh crore.
In an unprecedented response to the Reliance Industries-backed digital services company, applications approached a world-beating 1.39 crore.
Jio Platforms IPO, the digital and telecommunications arm of Reliance Industries, aimed to raise approximately Rs 30,213 crore through the IPO route. The price band was fixed in the range of Rs 1,065 and Rs 1,119 per share. Based on the upper end of this price band, the company’s valuation stands at approximately Rs 10.3 lakh crore. According to stock exchange data, the IPO alone attracted bids worth more than Rs 4.9 lakh crore, excluding the anchor book, and retail demand exceeded Rs 25,867 crore.
JIO IPO’s Major Records
JIO IPO became the country’s Largest IPO surpassing the previous record set by Hyundai Motor India.
The public issue recorded a massive company valuation; based on the upper end of the price band, Jio Platforms was valued at approximately Rs 10.3 lakh crore.
The IP was fully subscribed within just 100 minutes of opening.
The IPO recorded an overall subscription of approximately 22.19 times.
The initial public offer witnessed a record number of applications: The issue received approximately 1.34 crore applications, reflecting an unprecedented level of investor participation.
The JIO IPO was in high demand amongst the Institutional Investors: The Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) category recorded a subscription of approximately 70.55 times. Non-institutional investors subscribed 14 times their allocation, and retail individual investors bid for 2.72 times the shares reserved for them.
JIO IPO is a 'fresh issue', it does not include an 'Offer for Sale' (OFS), where existing shareholders sell their stakes. Neither parent Reliance Industries nor its other existing shareholders are selling shares in the offering.
Jio Platforms IPO allotment, listing
Jio Platforms IPO opened on October 21 and closed on October 23, 2026.
The allotment of shares is expected on October 26.
The shares of JIO Platforms are likely to list on October 28, 2026.