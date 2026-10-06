ETV Bharat / business

Jio Platforms IPO Likely To Hit Markets by October-End At $143-146 Billion Valuation

New Delhi: Reliance Industries-backed Jio Platforms is expected to file papers detailing its final offer for its Initial Public Offer (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) next week. The digital services major is likely to get listed by the end of this month at an enterprise valuation of USD 143-146 billion or above Rs 12 lakh crore, a source told PTI.

With this valuation, Jio Platforms could turn out to be India’s biggest-ever IPO.

Reports suggest the Jio Platforms IPO could open for subscription between October 21 and October 23, 2026.

"Based on interest received from overseas roadshows, Jio Platforms is likely to list at a base enterprise valuation of USD 143-146 billion or at least Rs 12 lakh crore by end of this month," one of the banking sources said.

The company organised overseas roadshows and is expected to file final papers with SEBI in the week starting October 12, banking and other sources spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Jio Platforms Managing Director and Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited Executive Director Isha Ambani led the overseas roadshows in the US, UK, Dubai, Hong Kong and Singapore.

SEBI gave its nod for the IPO on August 28, 2026. Approximately Rs 27,500 crore of the proceeds raised from the IPO is earmarked for the repayment or prepayment of debt held by the telecom subsidiary.

PTI quoted banking sources saying that the Jio Platforms is likely to start an anchor round before Dussehra and the issue is expected to open post-Dussehra before October 23.