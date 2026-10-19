ETV Bharat / business

Jio Platforms IPO: Institutional Investor Demand At Rs 2.5 Lakh Cr, Total Demand 30X Rs 8,110 cr Anchor Book, Sources Say

Jio Platforms Chairman speaking at the company's press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, October 15 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Jio Platforms' initial public offering has attracted institutional demand of about Rs 2.5 lakh crore, with global asset managers, sovereign wealth funds, domestic mutual funds and insurers among investors seeking a stake in the Reliance Industries subsidiary ahead of its stock market debut.

The company's Rs 8,110-crore anchor book drew demand of more than 30 times the amount on offer, according to figures provided for the transaction, sources privy to the development said.

The scale of interest highlights the institutional appetite for the telecom and digital services business as it prepares for a separate listing.

Among the global investment firms putting offers for the anchor book are BlackRock, Capital Group, Fidelity Investments, T. Rowe Price, Schroders, JPMorgan Asset Management, Franklin Templeton, Invesco and Janus Henderson.

Sovereign and public investment institutions, including Singapore's GIC, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the Qatar Investment Authority and Norway's Norges Bank Investment Management also queued up, they said.

Indian institutions also had a prominent presence, with major mutual fund houses, including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company participating.

Insurers and pension investors, including Life Insurance Corporation of India, HDFC Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, SBI Pension Funds, HDFC Pension and ICICI Prudential were among those who made offers, sources said.

The breadth of participation spans domestic and overseas institutions with different investment mandates.